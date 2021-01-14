Nobody knew the blazing fate of the camera installed by photographer Bill Ingalls of NASA (National Aeronautics Space Agency). Well, give your curiosity a hold as we tell you about a news piece that got viral as soon as the incident occurred.

When the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched on May 22, 2018, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the camera is set by the photographer of NASA, Bill Ingalls melted and got fully damaged after it met a grass fire. All of us know that it is an exciting and exciting thing when a SpaceX rocket gets launched. However, such alluring launches arouse much more curiosity when they involve other thrilling and unexpected incidents with them. The same happened this time when a SpaceX rocket was launched earlier on May 22. As soon as the SpaceX Falcon 9 was launched on Tuesday, the camera got roasted and was thoroughly burnt.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was involved in the launch of two National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) satellites and five more satellites that were being launched for the commercial purpose. As soon as they were launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the camera set up by Ingalls met fire. It is a remarkable fact to be mentioned that NASA has used the images from the same camera and has utilized them into an animation clipping that shows the entire process. This clip shows how the SpaceX Falcon 9 is being launched carrying two NASA satellites and five other commercial satellites. It also shows how the camera catches fire. Those who are interested to know and understand the complete incident f how the camera turned to a charred camera should see this clip of NASA. The very next day after the incident took place, Bill Ingalls also shared the photographs of that melted camera on Facebook. These photographs include one picture of launch as taken by the camera. The other photo shows the flames coming up on the lens of the camera. Lastly, the remaining image shows the melted camera and few remains.

The pictures of the melted camera after the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 soon got viral on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. While many said that the camera met the fire incident because it was placed too close, this is not what happened. The camera caught the destiny of fire because of the grass fire ignited by the launch of Falcon 9.