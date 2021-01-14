Imagine small plants, grasses and flowers growing on the moon and the moon shining in the hues of green like the earth does? Sounds a little off-beat to you! Well, it isn’t anymore as the world’s largest and renowned space administration is learning ways to gardening in space. Scientists at NASA have already started working on this task and began performing experiments to bloom positive results. One such trial was Veggie which had a mission to provide space crews with a long-term source of food. Earlier, scientists had practiced methods to harvest lettuce. Zinnias were the brightly colored flowers that were a part of the experiment “Veggie.” They had a growth period of about 60-80 days.

How about a quick trip to the moon? Well, space gardening will be essential for such expeditions. It is evident that space travelers can take all the food they need and the food they carry above tends to lose nutrients in space and also a limited ratio would only lead to a limited consumption. Besides those ways to replenish nutrients and recycle waste are also needed so that one does not miss home much! Space gardens are out there to fulfill all your needs.

It is evident that many factors vary in space from that in the earth. Gravity, temperature, and radiations are some of the most critical factors that may hinder the growth of a plant. Scientists are still trying to figure out that how much effort the astronauts have to put in to grow and nurture the plants. Also, it depends on the number of nutrients the space plants would be able to provide.

The “Veggie” experiment went well and is currently at a stage where the scientists shot down the edible part of the lettuce to the earth and are still analyzing the samples. They are sure to yield better produce in the coming time. Scientists are still practicing to make a food product that generates the maximum nutrients and are, therefore, learning more to go about the part of gardening, if not the physical but the mental part. They still claim that they have heard a lot anecdotally but have never been able to gather as such information. Till then we are still unaware of the fact that how our sense of taste changes in the orbit and which plants can survive human error.