The European Space Agency is busy preparing Aeolus for the launch, and the wind satellite was packed and shipped to French Guiana for the launch in August. The satellite was proudly displayed in the clean room as a component of the Earth Explorer Satellite. Aeolus is similar to other earth explorers and was built to signify cutting-edge space technology. This device will help to understand intricate patterns of our planet by telling us more about the atmosphere around us.

The satellite uses laser technology to explore around thirty kilometers of Earth’s atmosphere and send information about the clouds, winds, and aerosols. Understanding climatic conditions, as well as the changes in climate and atmosphere, will help identify natural disasters like tsunamis, hurricanes and El Niño. Better forecasts mean the better preparation of our daily affairs and safety of several lives. Not only that for farmers but also for fishermen, people involved in construction or transportation, a weather forecast which is true is also nothing less than a blessing. And why just the professionals? No one wants to spoil their wedding day because the venue was open and it started raining. The benefits of accurate predictions are many. We have come to precise entirely forecasts in last few years, but there is always a scope for improvement.

Meteorologists need reliable wind-profile data to keep the predictions as precise as possible, and for that missions like Aeolus need to be carried out. Till now a significant share of weather information is gathered from ‘weather balloons, ground-based instruments, aircraft, from tracking cloud movement and from satellite instruments that measure wind near the ocean surface.’

Aeolus will be launched from Kourou, French Guiana on August 21, 2018, and is entirely ready to be shipped and eventually launched. It possesses the power of some most sophisticated technology used ever in wind satellites.

The Director of Earth Observation programmes in the European Space Agency – Josef Aschbacher stated that seeing Aeolus at the Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, France was a very proud moment for him. His exact words were:

“It has been a rocky road developing this incredible mission, but nobody ever said space technology was secure. Aeolus is a real first, and we know that it is set to make a real difference to our understanding of the planet as well as have real-world applications.

“I am very grateful to everyone that has worked so hard to reach this point, and we look forward to the next step, shipping and preparing for liftoff.”