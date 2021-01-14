A recent discovery has proved that liquid does exist on the planet red. This theory of the existence of liquid beneath the surface of the polar caps of Mars has reinforced the analysis and announcement made by PSI Senior Scientist Stephen Clifford back in 1987. MARSIS – Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding – orbital satellite has collected data and the same has been analyzed by European Space Agency. A report based on these observations has been

Published on June 25, stating that a lake of liquid water buried beneath the layers of ice and dust is the elementary constituent for the development of polar caps.

In the Journal of Geophysical Research on August 10, 1987, an article was published with the title Polar Basal Melting on Mars. The article discussed the potential existence of the presence of liquid water on Mars. Clifford commented on the article stating that it has ruled out other potential explanations of the reasons behind settling of the elements found on the pole. Considering the location and the recordings of the radar, the hypothesis is quite persuasive.

As per the researchers, the density or thickness of the substance gathered on the south pole of Mars has decreased over a period of time. It might be melting since the layers have been reduced to half of what they were some 3 billion years ago.

The geothermal heat flux – the heat produced because of the decay of natural radioactive elements inside the crust of a plane – of the planet Mars has also reduced to half or one-third to what is used to be.

In Antarctica, the researchers could find microorganisms that had a habitat in such adverse conditions. Then why can’t there by any organisms on Mars? In an isolated environment, where for more than 35 million years, there haven’t been any signs of life could be hydraulically connected to other areas and be a habitat of microbes is extraordinary. Life finds its way, howsoever difficult it may be.

The lake on Mars is similar to that on Antarctica. Hence just like there is life everywhere on our planet, there could be living someplace else in our solar system. Ice-covered oceans are there in Europa, Ganymede, Enceladus, Titan, Triton, etc. These constituents of our solar system may not, however, guarantee water, but at least give hope of the probability of finding water in a planetary body other than earth.