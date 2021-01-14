Today International Space Station changed its position with utilization of Progress spacecraft engines.

Today International Space Station performed successful orbit correction. Whole correction started at night hours, at 02:05 GMT. After receiving appropriate commands from ground control center, Progress spacecraft docked into ISS, turned on engines and started to move ISS into desired place. Engines worked for 1003 seconds and put ISS on new altitude of 403.8 km – it was corrected for exactly of 3 km. All maneuvers were performed without any actions from crew members. Correction was necessary for next docking Soyuz TMA-20M scheduled in March 2016 with three Expedition 46 crew members: astronaut Jeff Williams and cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka.

Sources:

http://www.federalspace.ru/21946/