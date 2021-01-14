Recently a team of researchers have found out if we could move similar to the speed of light then it would take us 200,000 years to complete one full circle of our galaxy. Milky Way which is in the form of spiral galaxies possesses discs which are very thin, and within such disc, superior numbers of stars are found. Such discs are very limited as far as their size is concerned, and as such beyond such radius only certain stars are left.

However, very recently we have come to know the fact that in our galaxy there are some stars which are positioned at a distance within the disc which are twice the distance of that of our Sun. This implies that our star was orbiting close to half the galactic radius. Now we have an idea of the fact that there are stars in our galaxy which are far away, maybe three times the distance between the Sun and the Galactic centre. The gap may be even four times in case of certain stars as well.

According to Martin Lopez-Corredoira who is a researcher at the IAC, has recently said that the disc of our galaxy is vast which close to 200 thousand light years in diameter. His article recently got published in the journal named as Astrophysics and Astronomy. The authors of such a journal involve some of the eminent persons of both IAC and NAOC.

If we think in a more significant way, we would see that Milky Way is composed of a rotating disc along with spiral arms and a halo which is spherical and is surrounding it. This particular issue of research has brought up a comparison regarding the abundances of metals within the galactic plane along with the halo. This research also found out that there is a mixture of disc and halo stars situated at far distances.

The researchers concluded this vision based on the statistical analysis of the survey date from APOGEE as well as LAMOST. These are the two projects which gather spectra of stars to culminate data in respect of their velocities as well as their chemical composition. The study of the researchers has shown that there are stars positioned at far distances with higher metallicity and the formation of disc star. This was said by Carlos Allende who is a researcher at the IAC and also a co-author of this publication.