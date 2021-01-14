In the early 1940s, a single radio station in Alaska in the American force’s network (AFN) has developed into a global operation delivering television and radio programs to 1 million civilians and military in 177 countries at sea.

The video and audio feed originates from Southern California, broadcast center before going over the fiber network of IntelsatOne to teleports and presence of points globally. The uplinked signal via satellite to dishes delivery at military barracks, ships and family housing from the shore, bringing viewers and listeners the similar access to sports, entertainment, news, which they could enjoy at home.

Intelsat General offers space and ground network to help the AFN more than 15 years. With the latest contract, they have made the service delivery more successfully by using the IntelsatOne MPLS fiber network to distribute various programming directly to the uplink teleports and military bases. They have collaborated with other service providers as well. They deliver the AFN signal that feeds to civilian facilities and US military in various parts of the globe. The partners are Korea Telecom, Allen Communications and Media Broadcast Satellite and SES Government Solutions.

AFN provides an extensive range of great television and American Radio program for the leading US networks. AFN viewers watch command information spots that would remind service members to promote local recreation events and educational program, also wellness and health tips. The system yields commercial breaks with advertisements to support the new film releases in the base theater worldwide.

AFN distributes and produces ten radio streams. There are five plays unique music formats, two have sports programming, and three are news talk channels. AFN allocates eight channels with various forms, which include family entertainment, news, sports, and movies. Across the core areas such as Japan, Korea, and Europe, the listeners and viewers could receive all eight feeds, when other remote posts receive smaller but more extensive naval broadcast.

AFN programmers select shows from an extensive range of cable network and American broadcast. This compiles them into a single feed so that the viewer could watch soap opera from US network followed by a sitcom. To meet the requirements of the AFN, Intelsat General uses six satellites and five teleports with the IntelsatOne network. Families staying in military housing should receive the AFN feed, the same way as the United States, the small satellite dish attached to the exterior wall of the residence.