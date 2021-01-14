Today, November 11th, we celebrate Independence Day in Poland! On this occasion, we wish to remind the most important discoveries in the history of space exploration that took place with the participation of Poles:

“Dē revolutionibus orbium coelestium” – 1543 – One of astronomy milestones, by Nicolaus Copernicus (19 February 1473-24 May 1543).

Liquefying of oxygen and nitrogen – 1883 – Basic components of modern rocket fuel, the work of Polish scientists Zygmunt Wróblewski (28 October 1845-16 April 1888) and Karol Olszewski (29 January 1846-24 March 1915).

“Formula of aviation”- 1896 – First scientific basis spaceflight by Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Russian citizen with Polish origin (17 September 1857-19 September 1935).

“Theory of Land Locomotion” and “The Mechanics of Vehicle Mobility” – 1956, 1962 – First scientific theory of Lunar locomotion by Mieczysław Gregory Bekker (25 May 1905-8 January 1989). Theories contained in books allowed the creation of Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), first manned wheeled vehicle on the Moon.

We have invariably proud of Them!