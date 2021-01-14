Almost 57 years back on 12th Apr, 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagrin made history by being the part of first human spaceflight, Vostok 1, launched by Soviet Union. This clearly gave clues to the whole world that survival of humans in space is a possibility and very soon this clue turned into reality in 1961, when Alan Shephard, an American astronaut, from US completed a successful trip to space. The space technology became a challenge among nations to emerge as a superpower, nonetheless, countries were now more concerned about the safety of travelers who are going to space and for developing better equipments for human spaceflight.

John Glen became the first American to orbit the earth, in the year 1962. However, Soviet Union started the era of human spaceflight but USA with its National Aeronautics and Space Aerodrome (NASA) established in 1958, continuously progressed in spacecraft design for making a manned spacecraft. They leveraged the orbital technology and propulsion systems for providing safety to the cosmonauts. NASA not only researched for human spaceflights but they also researched for the health hazards seen in crew members of the spacecraft.

In 1963, Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova became the first woman in the world to travel to space under Soviet Union under Vostok 6. She orbited around the Earth 48 times and spent almost three days in space.

In Jan 1961, when John Fitzgerald Kennedy became 35th president of USA, no one really knows that an American politician will be such an active participant in spac technology co-operation of nations. He said that before that existing decade would be over, the nation must have finished its goal of reaching to the moon. This space dream and the efforts made him live long even after his assassination as the space station at Florida get its name as Kennedy space centre.

Finally in 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land on moon under Apollo 11 mission.

In 1994, Valeri Polyakov became the first human to cover the longest period in space for more than 14 months in one trip.

Now human spaceflight is not only a research thing, it is being used for commercial purpose also known as space tourism. Dennis Tito became the first space tourist in the year 2001.

With Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk missions, soon spaceflight will get its most advanced version of using space for domestic living and for settling in the space.