Taking a step ahead, the Hong Kong University is planning to send a satellite into space. It is being said by the resources that the upcoming Hong Kong satellite will have lobster-eye X-ray in it. The satellite has been built with the objective of exploring and knowing about the dark matter into deep space.

It is also a delightful fact to know that the new satellite will be one of its type and the very first n too and it will be launched from China (mainland). The designers of the new satellite are securing the funding for the same. The central lab involved in this innovative satellite project is the LSR (The Laboratory for Space Research) located at the University Of Hong Kong (HKU). Mr. Quentin Parker, the laboratory director, said that the new Hong Kong satellite payload is quite significant as it includes a special telescope. This telescope is equipped with lobster-eye X-ray. He further added that the primary purpose of the satellite is to search for dark matter in the massive galaxy groups that are situated nearby. It is also worth mentioning that the project needs funding of around 15 million Yuan. The lab director also stated that the team members involved in the project are quite optimistic about the funding part as well as the success of the satellite project.

It is also a notable fact that dark matter has remained a curious subject among scientists and researchers all over the world. The sheer fact can well understand the high significance of dark matter that it is one of the essential building blocks of the universe. The point can be recognized better by comparing it with protein available in our body. Just as protein is known as the building block of a human body, the dark matter is considered as the building block of the universe. Also, only as our protein contains various complex combinations, the dark matter also includes varied combinations. The scientists are continually making efforts to understand this vital subject called the Dark matter.

Parker, the lab director, also informed that the new satellite of Hong Kong is a microsatellite ad it contains numerous plates which are a microchannel. As per the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA), the microchannel plates involved in the satellite are very thin and curved. They are also covered with small tubes on the surface. The satellite project also involves the participation and partnership of Beijing Institute of Space Mechanics and Electricity, Nanjing University, Beijing OriginSpace and Beijing Aerospace Satelliteherd Science and Technology Company.