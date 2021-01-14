Space Systems Loral acquired new contract for communication satellite for Indonesia on 30 December 2015.

Indonesia is one of more interesting countries in South-East Asia as far as presence in world space industry. Specific for Indonesia is locating on great number of islands (Indonesia is largest island country in the world) and this fact determines great demand for alternative communication and broadcasting services. Of course conventional cable television or GSM communication was not sufficient for these conditions and Indonesia became recently one of most promising markets for satellite operators. SSL managed to benefit from this situation. Since 2014 company acquired two contracts – one from BRIsat and another from Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN-6). Both BRIsat and PSN-6 satellites are based on this same bus – SSL1300 with 38 C band transponders and 18 Ku band transponders, both will operate for 15 years on GEO. New contract acquired on 30 December 2015 is for new satellite for PT Telkom; it is planned that new Telkom-4 will replace Telkom-1 on orbit to provide continuous capability of providing communication services by PT Telkom. Telkom-1, based on A2100A bus by Lockheed Martin, is operating since 1999 and is closing to the end of its operational life. In Telkom-4, SSL is going to utilize also SSL1300 bus. It is proven solution popular among customers – what is confirmed by previous contracts on Indonesian market. SSL1300 is under constant development since mid-eighties. Bus is able to provide from 5 kW to 12 kW in standard versions and with up to 18 kW in extended model. Standard model fits under 4 m fairing and weighs up to 5500 kg, extended version needs 5 m fairing and weighs around 6700 kg. Main equipment of Telkom-4 will be 60 C band transponders powered by two deployable solar arrays and onboard battery. Basing on number of transponders it could be predicted that mass of Telkom-4 will be at around 5500 kg. Launched of the satellite is planned for 2018.

For SSl new contract gave positive result in share price. After fall of stock exchange of SSl (LORL in NASDAQ) after Christmas, on 30 December 2015 price started to grow slowly. To show how strong satellite technology is part of life in Indonesia please have a look on picture below:

