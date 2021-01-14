It seems that ultimately we will be able to separate Chinese military, civilian and commercial space program. It is highly possible that soon we will see establishing of first private space company in China.

According to Xinhua news agency and their article from 15 March 2016, Chinese authorities are considering possibility of giving agree for establishing first private space industry company in China. More interesting is that this plan refers to Kuaizhou rocket series which were developed since 2009 with first maiden flight of Kuaizhou-1 in 2013 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (You can read more here). Basically they are small launch vehicles for SSO (altitude of 400 km) missions with low payload capacity (up to 400 kg). Their advantage is possibility of launching without long preparing (procedure of preparing rocket to mission is around 24 hours) and high mobility. Rockets are launched from mobile platforms and they are transported to launch site on soviet-style TEL Wanshan vehicle. Rocket design is based on three liquid fueled stages with upper stage integrated with payload. Rocket was designed and is manufactured by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. Now one of representatives of China Sanjiang Space Group (CSSG) which is part of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Hu Shengyun (chief model designer) declared on 15 March 2016 that China will start commercialization of their future Kuaizhou rockets starting from Kuaizhou-11 which maiden flight is planned for 2017. He is convinced that commercialization is reasonable way for further development of Chinese space program and its commercial part:

“Commercialization can help us make our mark in the market, as it will reduce the cost in satellite development and launch services,”

Hu Shengyun confirmed also “The undertaking has attracted the attention of certain Internet giants” but without giving any details. Also mentioning Kuaizhou-11 is important information. It appeared in Chinese media in the beginning of the 2016 as planned for first flights in 2016 or early 2017. It will be representing new generation of small launch vehicles. While still designed as high mobility rocket operated from mobile platform and TEL, it will provide 1000 kg payload capacity for altitude of 700 km with cost for 1 kg of payload at $10000. Surely this venture will be interesting for potential investors but still no details about rules of public-private cooperation were announced. Chinese government probably would like to have as much as possible authority in this kind of partnership so any possible cooperation with foreign partner is quite risky for any foreign company.

Sources:

http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2016-03/15/c_135190776.htm

http://www.sanjspace.com/