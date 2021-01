Mission postponed from 21 December 2015 to obtain additional 10% of chance for success entered to history of space conquest.

Falcon-9 1.2v started its career as first rocket launch vehicle with tested and proven reusable technology. Just ten seconds ago first stage landed on deployed grids on Landing Zone – 1 in Cape Canaveral. Second stage is continuing its flight with OG-2 satellites on atop. Congratulations SpaceX!!!