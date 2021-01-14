One of most controversial astronauts, who performed EVA on the Moon, died on Thursday, 4 February 2016 in Lake Worth, Florida. He was last living member of Apollo 14 crew.

Edgar Mitchell started his career in NASA in 1966 as second US Navy pilot, who was chosen for further astronautic training. His first task as member of NASA Astronaut Corps was joining backup lunar module team during Apollo 10 mission in 1969. First real mission became two years later when he became member of lunar module team as a pilot in Apollo 14 mission in 1971. In this mission (which was eighth under Apollo program and third with moon landing as objective), Edgar Mitchell with commander Alan Shepard and commander pilot of lunar module Stuart Roosa spent in Apollo CSM-110 and in Apollo LM-8 (Antares lunar module) 9 days, 1 minute, 58 seconds. Mitchell and Shepard on 5 February 1971 at 09:18 GMT landed, inside lunar module Antares, on the moon; during next 33.5 hour they performed two moonwalks: first which last for 4 hours, 47 minutes, 50 seconds (Mitchell put his feet on Moon at 14:58 GMT) and second which last 4 hours, 34 minutes, 41 seconds (Mitchell stepped on the Moon at 08:11 GMT). During both EVA astronauts gathered over 45 kg of moon rocks, performed several scientific experiments and explored Statio Fra Mauro site. Whole crew, including Mitchell returned safely to Earth and landed on waters of South Pacific on February 9, 1971 at 21:05. After this mission Mitchell was designated as member of backup team of Apollo 16. With 216 hours and 42 minutes in space spent in space, Mitchell retired from NASA and US Navy on 1972. In 1975 he moved to Palm Beach County, Florida.

On pictures above: Edgar Mitchell during his moon exploration.

With person of Edgar Mitchell is connected many controversial facts. Mitchell established shortly after leaving NASA, in 1973, Institute of Noetic Sciences. It is non-profit parapsychological research institute which is still working and taking research on such phenomena like spontaneous remission, meditation or consciousness. Edgar Mitchell also claimed that he was cured from kidney cancer by remote healer from Vancouver called by him Adam Dreamhealer. Mitchell also claimed that has knowledge about alleged UFO landing on Earth. With opinion of unconventional person he was sued by US Government in 2011 for giving to auction camera taken from Apollo 14. Mitchell claimed that camera was given to him by NASA and he was legal owner. Whole case finished with agreement between Mitchell and Government and camera was returned to NASA. He was awarded with Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1970.

In spite of NASA career and life after military service, Edgar Mitchell was very well educated specialist. He finished Carnegie Institute of Technology and received bachelor degree in management in 1952. After joining US Navy he was serving as pilot of Douglas A-3 Skywarrior on USS „Bon Homme Richard” and USS „Ticonderoga”. In 1961 he finished Naval Postgraduate School with bachelor degree in flight engineering. In 1964 he became Doctor of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics on Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He participated in work on Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL). In 1966 he finished USAF Aerospace Research Pilot School and became its instructor.

