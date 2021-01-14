One of the dust events engulfed in the month of June in the planet. First, on May 30th scientists observed a small-scale dust storm, and by 20th June it had been global. The opportunity of the rover has sudden visibility dropped, and this runs on solar energy. Scientists had suspended this activity to preserve the batteries of the rover. There is no response received from the rover until 18th July.

Keeping the temperature in the night from dropping down to lower, all the dust acts as a climatic insulator. Nearly 50 years old rover could take weeks or months to settle the dust. Based on the global storm of 2001, NASA scientists measure that before the early September the haze has cleared for Opportunity to call home and to power up.

The solar panels of Opportunity covered with a beautiful film of dust when the sky starts to clear. This could delay the rover recovery as it accumulates energy to recharge batteries. Wind is required but, it is not enough for a complete recovery. When the team of Opportunity waits to hear from the rover, the scientists on Mars missions had a decidedly less chance to analyze the robust phenomenon.

Smith said that The THEMIS team had maximized the frequency of climatic observations from every ten days to twice per week since the dust storm started. The mystery of storm, which has gone global, yet to be solved. There are numerous local or regional scale storms cover an area of the planet during the dusty season. Scientists are not sure that the smaller dust storm could end encircling the full planet.

Scientists are searching for the details of the storm and its rising and falling. The heating solar of the dust changes the climatic temperature. The varying temperature in Mars could affect the wind pattern. Scientists would find out why every year the storm is rising and falling? They wonder why some regions are extra rainy and some areas are extra dry in a regular pattern. Bruce Jakosky, the MAVEN orbiter’s principal investigator, said that when the MAVEN orbit enters in the Mars orbit, they have been waiting for a global dust storm.

Scientists expect that the dust storm would last at least for some months. Every time you spot on the Mars, remember that the scientists are accumulating the information about the mysterious Red Planet weather.