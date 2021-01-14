A new study has revealed that “the huge amount of carbon dioxide has released into the atmosphere after the impact of the Chicxulub asteroid that ended the dinosaurs’ era around 65 million years ago, has warmed the climate of Earth for 100,000 years”.

The study conducted recently has also shown that the Earth’s temperature has increased by 5ﹾC since that time. The results are based on the analysis of fossil records. After seeing the results, now the major concern is on how long the planet will take to recover from the ill-effects of greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans, said Kenneth MacLeod, who is a geological sciences professor at the University of Missouri. Macleod is also the new work’s author, which recently got published on May 24, 2018, in the general science.

Scientists have long theorized that after the piece of space rock (6-9miles diameter) hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the Chicxulub in Mexico; there was the rise in the temperature of the planet for minutes and hours, added Macleod. After this, it pushed down for decades due to the dust and soot which got thrown into the atmosphere, and in turn, blocked the sun’s rays. This release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere eventually caused global warming which is posing a significant threat to the human lives as well as environment now.

While speaking to space.com, Macleod also told that “We thought that we could resolve this question by looking at fossilized bits of fish teeth, scales, and bones from the El Kef section in Tunisia.” He was mainly referring to the paleontological site of northwestern Tunisia, also famous for having best-preserved fossils in the world.

The researchers studied the concentrations of various oxygen isotopes in these fossils. According to Macleod, these isotopes behave differently from one another. However, studies are going on to measure the ratio of oxygen 16 to the oxygen 18.

Researchers have also collected and studied around forty samples from Tunisia, ten from the 50,000-year ago before the impact as well as ten samples from the following 200, 0000 years. As per Macleod, all the three sets of samples have shown a significant difference in oxygen isotopes. Now he and his team members are planning to collect more samples from the different corners of the world in order to study them and to find similar patterns.