An international community of researchers has gained the world’s first multi-qubit quantum chemistry calculation demonstration performed on a system based ions. This is one of the famous hardware platforms in the competition to develop universal quantum power.

University of Sydney physicist Dr. Cornelius Hempel, the researcher explores that a promising gateway for introducing effective ways to model chemicals reactions and bonds using quantum computers. It is published in the recognized Review X of the American Physical Society. The largest supercomputers are functioning to model exactly anything, but the major basic chemistry. Quantum computers unlock a new way of detailing the matter. They will offer us a tool to solve the material science problems, medicine and industrial chemistry using simulations.

Most experts agree about the quantum chemistry that, it is one of the first killer apps of this current technology. With quantum computing, the problem remains unclear. Quantum chemistry is the science of detailing the complicated reactions and bonds of molecules using quantum mechanics. The chemical methods are beyond the capacity of the fastest and largest supercomputers.

By understanding and modeling, these methods using quantum computers, scientists wish to unlock lower energy gateway for chemical reactions. This will be allowing the design of new catalysts. This will have extended implications for the production of fertilizers. Other possible applications include the improvement of better batteries and organic solar cells through developed materials and using the insights of the new personalized design medicines.

Dr. Hempel used 20 qubit and four qubits device to run algorithms to stimulate the molecular hydrogen energy and lithium hydride energy. These simple molecules are well understood and can use classical computers. This allows scientists to check the quantum computers under development results. Dr. Hempel said that this is an essential development stage of this technology as it is allowing them to set a benchmark and it looks necessary plans and errors for improvements.

Dr. Hempel’ said that instead of focusing on the exact or largest simulation date and his work focused on what can go wrong in a quantum-classical hybrid algorithm. It is known as variational quantum eigensolver or VQE. Looking at various ways to encode the chemistry problem, the scientists are searching the way to suppress errors that occur in today’s quantum computers. Error suppression is the core of research. The paper published today in the leading physical review X journal.