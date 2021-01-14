Yusaku Maezawa, former wannabe rock star, bearing a net worth of $3 billion has been confirmed as SpaceX’s first Moon tourist. Exorbitant contemporary art and travelling across the space particularly interest him. According to the Forbes magazine he is the 18th richest person in the country. Not only is he a tycoon but also is the chief executive of Japan’s largest online fashion mall which is quite a hype amongst the masses. His instagram feed not only shows the glimpse and wonderful taste he has for life which includes the private jets, yachts and designer watches but also his love for art.

He was the talk of the entire global community when he bought a Jean-Michel Basquiat masterpiece worth $110.5 million the previous year. The renowned entrepreneur is passionate about the latest trends and updates in modern art and has a notable for record for spending on Basquiat’s 1982 “Untitled”, a skull-like head in oil-stick, acrylic and spray paint on a giant canvas.He is often observed to be in the limelight for the celebrity love life that surrounds him.

He is now rumoured to be with the Japanese actressAyameGoriki though he has dated the ex- wife of professional baseball player Yu Darvish, pitcher at US major league team Chicago Cubs. Known for having an eye for Art, Maezawa claims to be an “oridnary collector” who purchases out of mesmerizing views and capturisingimagination which are driven by the inner subconscious sentiment. He laid foundation to Contemporary Art Foundation in Tokyo and was on the 2017 list of “Top 200 Collectors” of the ARTnews magazine based in New York.

Despite possessing an exceptional bank balance, he follows is instincts than being driven by any art expert. In talks with AFP in an interview, the previous year,Maezawa plainly stated that he simply buys because they are beautiful.

He enjoys classics together with the history and stories behind them, but possessing classics is not the purpose of his purchase. With a hope that it brings as much joy to others as it does to him, he loaned out the masterpiece by the 21-year-old Basquiato museums including the Brooklyn Museum, in the artist’s hometown so that it could inspire the upcoming generations. Art occupied a vital position in his mind, the reason accounting him to extend a warm invite six to eight artists from around the world to travel into space on a SpaceX rocket in 2023with him.