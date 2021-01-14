There will be a great role played by the Ball Aerospace in the next generation space telescope that will build by the NASA. This organization has won the contract of US$ 113.2 million for manufacturing the primary instrument parts for this telescope that is named Wide Field Infrared Survey (WFIRST).

According to Claire Saravia, an employee at the NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, this telescope will let us click some of the universe’s largest pictures ever.

It expected that this new telescope would be launched by mid-2020 with an estimated cost of US$ 3.2 billion. It is nicknamed as the Hubble Space Telescope’s wide eyed cousin by NASA.

There is a statement posted by the WFIRST science working group co-chairman David Spergel on the NASA official website where he says that an image from Hubble is a good poster for the room, but a WFIRST image will cover the complete wall of your house. The technology offered by Ball Aerospace will help in getting those pictures.

As per the NASA press release, Boulder-based Ball Aerospace will involve in analyzing, designing, fabricating, testing & evaluating work of Wide Field Instrument Opto-Mechanical Assembly in this mission.

The capability of the instrument will be capturing 300-megapixel images that will be 100 times bigger than the ones captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Furthermore, there will be no compromise in the clarity & detail.

The telescope will stay in orbit for approximately six years & try to uncover some fundamental questions regarding the universe’s nature.

WFIRST Project Scientist Jeffrey Kruk issues a statement where he says we have to check out the early days of the universe to find out the way the universe has created from uniform gas. He added that we have got lots of details from other wide area surveys, but this telescope will offer the most important details & let us go back in time.

NASA believes that this telescope will offer them a greater insight into the reason why the expansion of universe looks to be very quick. Also, WFIRST will also perform surveys on more than 100 million stars & try to identify the new planets. Ball Aerospace & NASA has also partnered for many other projects that include some work in the Advanced Generation Polar Orbiting Weather Satellite of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as per the last month press conference.