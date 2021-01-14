All our lives we have been looking at the sky seeking a UFO since we believe that is the only way they can be spotted. But if I tell you that extraterrestrial life also has a road beneath the depth of oceans, would you believe it? Scientists are looking for pieces of evidence of aliens’ presence near the coast of Hawaii. About a kilometer under the current of waves, there are volcano bubbles throwing heat on the seabed. Called the Lō’ihi Seamount, is the base where NASA is striving to gather pieces of evidence for the existence of aliens.

Speculations have been made since centuries that there is life on other planets. Mainly Saturn holds the strongest candidature for the existence of life in our solar system. However, it is not the planet, but it’s two moons which have liquid oceans hidden under crusts of ice, distant from the warmth of the sun. They do have hydrothermal vents on their seafloors just like that on Earth. The geysers visible on our moon must exist on the moons of Saturn too. But there is no scope of photosynthesis there, and probably there must be chemosynthesis to help creatures harness energy to support the food chain.

The hydrothermal vents must be somewhere in the darkness, and locating them is never an easy task. The discovery of geysers, let alone life will take a lot of research as we have no idea of how the life sustains so far away from the sun without the warmth and light we have on Earth.

NASA was focusing on studying tectonic plates of these vents and have identified environments like Von Damm hydrothermal vent field at 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) and the Piccard field at over 4,900 meters (16,000 feet) on the moon of Saturn compared to that the Lō’ihi Seamount is just 975 meters (3,200 feet) deep. So why is NASA considering studying the volcano at a lesser depth and which has no signs of tectonic edges?

It has magma but not as hot as the plate-edge regions of a live volcano on land. The volcano is in water is explored under the name Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog (SUBSEA). NOAA is performing this exploration using the vessel Nautilus. The water around the volcano will be sampled at different temperatures and pressures to draw a complete picture of the icy moons provided we ever reach there.

