UAE is all set to garner the services from its Al Yah 3 satellite after the successful completion of its in-orbit testing. The satellite was launched into space back on January 26, 2018, on Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. With this successful test, the satellite is ready to be used for commercial services and will provide high-speed internet access to many isolated communities all around the world.

The satellite will be extending the coverage of Yahsat by a minimum of nineteen more markets across Africa and will be covering 60 per cent of the total population. With the success of this satellite, the satellite broadcasting company from Abu Dhabi made its way into Brazil. Ninety-five per cent population of Brazil will be having access to the satellite broadband services from this broadcasting company. According to the chief executive of Yahsat, Masood Mahmood, the launch has to market new opportunities and will be delivering affordable and reliable satellite broadband services to the people who need it the most.

The project has been designed and built by the Emirati engineers with an associated partnership of Orbital ATK. The test has paved way for successful utilization of the services from this satellite and company is making sure that the process is initiated within few weeks only. The launch was confusing when the Arianespace lost its contact with the booster. The Ariane rocket had taken off on time and while nothing seemed to go wrong, the monitor proceedings showed that the satellite was not launched yet. This was the result of no contact with the launcher within the first few seconds of the ignition of the upper stage. It was then transpired that the rocket was already separated from Al Yah 3 and the satellite was working normally.

Another issue that arose after the launch was the insertion of the satellite into differed path and path was revised and borne out in this recent piece of news. The satellite was already equipped with chemical rockets to be used in short bursts so that the satellite could be brought to the normal angle. The anomalies related to the launch of this satellite is past now as the satellite is ready to cater the high-speed internet needs of people across the world. The commercial services have been given a thumbs up with the recent successful test of the Al Yah 3 satellite.