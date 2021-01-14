An experienced team of US Army Research Laboratory from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand with the accompany of GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) has moved forward by taking a step ahead towards the MTD (Moving Target Defense) development techniques in the field of SDN (Software-defined network).

This latest research has now proved as one of the demanding research topics for cybersecurity among scientists. This great collaboration of UC and GSIT by including efforts of well known ARL researchers Dr. Terrence J. Moore, Dr. Jin-Hee Cho and Dr. Frederica Nelson has grown out all over the Pacific regions of Asia. The problem of cyber attacks on PCs or official computers was the biggest problem to deal and a connection of information stored in the computer system with internet becomes the most vulnerable threat and more prone to the cyber attack with a motive of stealing personal data of any company or organization.

The basic problem due to which internet connected computers become more prone to cyber attacks is IP or Internet Protocol address which is possessed by all websites and for the connection of the internet to the computer system. After getting the IP address of any particular computer hackers sends some codes to attack which are generally called as viruses. This can be protected by using anti-virus software or firewall available in the market to some extent which recognizes these unusual codes and blocks them but they are not 100% reliable.

If you have secured your PC with anti-virus software these hackers modify the codes and attack again which is undetectable until you have updated software. These attacks are being accomplished in a very planned and systematic way increasing the risk of cyber attacks. To protect your personal information in the computer a new proactive defense technique has been introduced by researchers which are known as Moving Target Defense or MTD.

Under this concept of MTD, the attacking surface has been changed dynamically which can increase the confusion or uncertainty to the hacker. With the introduced MTD the system will gain the intelligence by resulting in poor attack decisions.

The idea which is used basically is changing of IP address frequently so that the computer system will become hard to detect but this idea is very expensive and complicated. The concept of MTD is very simple, crucial and easy to use. As the attacking needs time, MTD will not going to provide time and will increase the level of uncertainty as explained by Moore.

Kim says that encountering proactive actions will overhead an extra layer of defense strength to the security level. According to Kim, they are going to explore FRVM with the goal of increasing security and performance.