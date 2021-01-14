World’s smallest satellite being launched by probably the world’s youngest scientists, is something that turns heads. A 2U sized Space debris analyzer satellite called Hawksat has been developed by Nived Hareesh who served as the project head along with his colleagues – Vishal Kahar, Harsh Ojash, Sitanshu Pandya and Hasan Patrawala. These friends individually helped the departments of Electronics, Transmission, Designing, and Management respectively. The satellite will be launched by the end of this year. Cosmagen India will be starting the satellite and establishing a world record for launching the world’s smallest satellite. The satellite will be measuring G-force and is named after former Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

CSO-NOVA in Surat will serve as the base station as told by Mr. Kumar. He also mentioned that this would be an achievement that may not have turned into a possibility if the team would not have supported the whole idea. “It’s a Space debris Analyser satellite. This is not for the first time in history that this technology is being used in space. We too just like other space agencies are trying to construct second satellite for our country that would help our Country’s economy grow. Yes, we are making history by making world cheapest satellite. The Space debris Analyser satellite will launch in space by the end of 2018 using our rocket. It was not possible without my team,” he said.

Mr. RajatKumar Dani, the founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmagen Space Organisation supervised the project with Nived Hareesh, CEO of CSO. The satellite will establish in orbit after 60 minutes of the launch. The same would be recovered later on to fetch information by letting it fall into the sea.

The satellite is barely 3.5 inches and rectangular, it is entirely handmade and can fit- into one’s hand. Such models have motivated students who are enthusiastic towards exploring space. The company has developed rocket models of 600 m and now is headed towards launching a 2 km range model. Advanced rocket control system or workshops for youths, the company has been doing good work and received appreciation for the same. This satellite – the world’s smallest – is devised to measure the proportions of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the air. There are multiple sensors inside this mini-satellite. It would measure G-force and is working and making the use of ADCS – Altitude determination and control system. The organization aims to develop a liquid fuel run engine.