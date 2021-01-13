Personalised Gifts in a New Avatar this Valentines Day by Indiagift.in

Gurugram, January 13- The year 2021 has come with new hopes and changes. And all the occasions that one missed out in 2020 due to the pandemic are now being looked out with increased rigour. The first such occasion that has love and warmth written all over it will be Valentines Day. Celebrated on 14th February each year, this day marks a celebration of love and romance. Mostly a day for couples, Valentines day is a tribute for all lovers. This year, with social distancing norms being relaxed, couples now have an opportunity to celebrate the occasion with increased love. Keeping in line with the excitement for Valentine Day, Indiagift- the country’s leading gifting site has announced its Valentine Gift store. The all new gifting catalogue for Valentine is ready and waiting for lovers. Several new gifts have been added and many new gifting ideas for V-Day have been introduced. The focus as always remains on flowers and personalised gifts for Valentines. The latter, in fact are set to receive a revolutionary change this year with the ultimate levels of customisations been introduced by Indiagift for its customers.

Indiagift which specialises in occasion and festival based gifting across India has more than 1000 delivery points. The gifting season heightens with V-Day excitement and to keep abreast, the website is offering its customers a whole new valentine online store. Customers can buy and order valentine gifts online from this store and they will be shipped free of cost to their beau. With delivery across India, the website’s reach encompasses even the best logistic giants. From same day delivery of Valentine flowers to 8 day Valentine gift packages to Valentine serenades, Indiagift is offering a whole lot of innovation this February.

Custom Valentine gifts that the website has introduced include several romantic gifts like night lamps, shadow lamps, personalised wine glasses, couple towels and bath robes and much more. Indiagift has gone a way ahead and also offers personalised packaging and gift messages for these valentine day gifts this season. Several customers love sending personalised greetings for this day of love and the website has upped the ante by offering the same to its customers.

The website’s valentine store is now offering more than 500 valentine products with more than 250 personalised gifts. Each product unique and quirkier than the next comes with a different level of customisation. While there are several photo gifts, there are those with custom quotes, there are those with impressions and image and text mixed. But one that remains common for all the personalised gifts for Valentine- the love factor. And Indiagift remains at the helm of that as always.