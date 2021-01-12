Global Welding Robot Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Welding Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

In the last five years, welding robot industry has got a rapid development. The production of welding robot is increasing faster every day. During this time, China has been the largest market of welding robot, superseded Japan.

In 2019, the global Welding Robot market size was US$ 8517.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15880 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

Welding Robot market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Welding Robot market is segmented into

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

Segment by Application, the Welding Robot market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Equipment & Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Welding Robot Market Share Analysis

Welding Robot market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Welding Robot product introduction, recent developments, Welding Robot sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

PeiTian

