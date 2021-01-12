Global Welding Robot Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Welding Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Welding Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.
In the last five years, welding robot industry has got a rapid development. The production of welding robot is increasing faster every day. During this time, China has been the largest market of welding robot, superseded Japan.
In 2019, the global Welding Robot market size was US$ 8517.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15880 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.
Welding Robot market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Welding Robot market is segmented into
Spot Welding Robot
Arc Welding Robot
Others
Segment by Application, the Welding Robot market is segmented into
Automotive Industry
Equipment & Machonery Industry
Ship Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Welding Robot Market Share Analysis
Welding Robot market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Welding Robot product introduction, recent developments, Welding Robot sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
OTC
Kawasaki
Panasonic
NACHI
Comau
Hyundai
ClOOS
REIS
STUAA
IGM
Siasun
GSK CNC
Effort
STEP Electric
PeiTian
