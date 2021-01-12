Global Water Hammer Arrestors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Hammer Arrestors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Hammer Arrestors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water hammers, also known as hydraulic shocks, are surges of pressure that occur when water in a pipeline system suddenly changes direction.

The global leading players in this market are Watts, Sioux Chief, Zurn, Proflo and Amtrol. These five companies accounted for 38% of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Hammer Arrestors Market

In 2019, the global Water Hammer Arrestors market size was US$ 84 million and it is expected to reach US$ 104.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Hammer Arrestors Scope and Market Size

Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Hammer Arrestors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented into

Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestors

Copper Water Hammer Arrestors

By type, copper water hammer arrestors is the most commonly used type, with about 77% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Water Hammer Arrestors market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By application, residential is the largest segment, with market share of about 68% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Hammer Arrestors Market Share Analysis

Water Hammer Arrestors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Hammer Arrestors product introduction, recent developments, Water Hammer Arrestors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Watts

Sioux Chief

Zurn

Proflo

Amtrol

Precision Plumbing

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.

TOZEN Group

Refix

Josam

Caleffi

Yoshitake

MIFAB

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

