Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

VHF air-ground communications station is one of the key devices in VHF air-ground communication system for civil aviation air traffic management. It is used for the approach tower, the remote control station of air control center, and the air way station to realize air guide communication of air traffic management.

VHF Air-ground Communications Stations product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In the last few years, the total number of new type of VHF Air-ground Communications Stations developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic VHF Air-ground Communications Stations still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported VHF Air-ground Communications Stations.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese VHF Air-ground Communications Stations industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China.

In 2019, the global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market size was US$ 130.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 131.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026.

VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented into

Desktop Air-ground Communications Stations

Portable Air-ground Communications Stations

Segment by Application, the VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is segmented into

Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

Air Traffic Control System

Emergency Rescue and Disaster Relief

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market Share Analysis

VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, VHF Air-ground Communications Stations product introduction, recent developments, VHF Air-ground Communications Stations sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Rohde & Schwarz

Northrop Grumman

Selex ES

Becker Avionics

Haige

Spaceon

HHKJ

…

