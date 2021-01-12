Global Torque Wrench Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Torque Wrench market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Torque Wrench market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A torque wrench is a tool used to precisely apply a specific torque to a fastener such as a nut or bolt. It is usually in the form of a socket wrench with special internal mechanisms.

A torque wrench is used where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications for a particular application. This permits proper tension and loading of all parts. A torque wrench measures torque as a proxy for bolt tension. The technique suffers from inaccuracy due to inconsistent or uncalibrated friction between the fastener and its mating hole. Measuring bolt tension (bolt stretch) is more accurate but often torque is the only practical means of measurement.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Torque Wrench Market

In 2019, the global Torque Wrench market size was US$ 6469.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8655.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Torque Wrench Scope and Market Size

Torque Wrench market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torque Wrench market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Torque Wrench market is segmented into

Manual Torque Wrench

Pneumatic Torque Wrench

Electronic Torque Wrench

Segment by Application, the Torque Wrench market is segmented into

Automotive

Engineering & Construction

Shipping & Aerospace

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Torque Wrench Market Share Analysis

Torque Wrench market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Torque Wrench product introduction, recent developments, Torque Wrench sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Snap-on (CDI)

Norbar

Proto

TONE

Tohnichi

Enerpac

TEKTON

FACOM

SATA Tools

Armstrong

Precision Instruments

Craftsman

Powermaster

Hytorc

Plarad

Mountz

K-Tool

Primo Tools

Park Tool

Jinan Hanpu

