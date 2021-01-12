Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks. SVCs are part of the Flexible AC transmission system device family, regulating voltage, power factor, harmonics and stabilizing the system. A static VAR compensator has no significant moving parts (other than internal switchgear).

SVG is also called STATCOM is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

China is the largest production of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator, with a revenue market share nearly 34.81% in 2017.

In 2019, the global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market size was US$ 1299 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1798 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

