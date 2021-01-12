Global Shopping Cart Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Shopping Cart market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shopping Cart market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Shopping cart (also called a trolley in the UK and Australia, and a buggy in some parts of the United States and Canada), is a cart supplied by a shop, especially supermarkets, for use by customers inside the shop for transport of merchandise to the check-out counter during shopping. Customers can then also use the cart to transport their purchased goods to their cars.
Shopping cart is a cart supplied by supermarkets, for use by customers inside the shop for transport of merchandise to the check-out counter during shopping. It is a necessity in our daily life. Due to the straightforward production technology and low cost and price, shopping cart industry gets a fast development in recent years. Wanzl, Cari-All Group, Sambo Corp and Unarco are the major players of shopping cart for the time being.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shopping Cart Market
In 2019, the global Shopping Cart market size was US$ 645.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 609.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Shopping Cart Scope and Market Size
Shopping Cart market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shopping Cart market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Shopping Cart market is segmented into
Plastic Shopping Cart
Steel Shopping Cart
Segment by Application, the Shopping Cart market is segmented into
Supermarket
Household
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Shopping Cart Market Share Analysis
Shopping Cart market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Shopping Cart product introduction, recent developments, Shopping Cart sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Wanzl
Cari-All Group(Wanzl)
Sambo Corp
Unarco
CBSF
Cefla
Tote Cart
Versacart
Advance Carts
National Cart
Van Keulen Interieurbouw
Americana Companies
Kailiou
Rongxin Hardware
Wanzl Commercial Equipment (Shanghai)
Yirunda Business Equipment
Shajiabang Commercial Equipment
Century Weichuangli
Kami Trolleys Mfg.
Whale Metal Product
Shimao Metal
Jinsheng Metal Products
Youbang Commercial Equipment
Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing
Hongyuan Business Equipment Manufacturing
