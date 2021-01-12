Global Salt Bath Furnaces Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Salt Bath Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Salt Bath Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Salt Bath Furnace is a device for the heating or cooling of work by immersing it in a liquid consisting of fused salts of the proper composition for the purpose intended. The salts may be heated by electrical or gas-fired means. The operating principle of the electrode type salt bath furnace is to generate heat directly in the salt by utilizing its resistance to the passage of current. Salts, while insulators in the solid state, are excellent resistors in the fused state. Potential is applied to the molten salt with the use of heavy metal bars called electrodes that are connected to the secondary of special multiple voltage air cooled transformers. These electrodes are located and spaced in such a way to facilitate electrodynamic circulation whenever energized, providing a powerful pump to help aid temperature uniformity throughout the bath.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Salt Bath Furnaces Market
The global Salt Bath Furnaces market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Salt Bath Furnaces Scope and Segment
The global Salt Bath Furnaces market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Salt Bath Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Electrically Heated Salt-Bath Furnaces
Gas-Fired Salt-Bath Furnaces
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Aerospace
Automotive
Machine Building
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Salt Bath Furnaces market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Salt Bath Furnaces key manufacturers in this market include:
KANTO YAKIN KOGYO
MRT Corporation
Nabertherm
Upton Industries
Borel Swiss (SOLO Swiss Group)
Ajax Electric
Vibrant Thermal
Metaa Therm Furnace (MTF)
Esco Furnaces
Shivang Furnace
HKFurnace
Huzhou Huahong Industrial Furnace
