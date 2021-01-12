Global Rotary Indexer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rotary Indexer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotary Indexer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rotary Indexer is the rotary motion equipment which realizes the intermittent movement. Precision, speed, and life are three important elements for rotary indexer.

Rotary Indexer has a large transmission torque, high positioning accuracy, smooth high-speed operation, positioning self-locking, low noise and other notable features, is an ideal production replace the Geneva mechanism, no-full gear mechanism, the ratchet mechanism and other traditional intermittent agencies.

Rotary Indexer is a necessary kind of motion in many areas of mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling and inspection.

The products are widely used in pharmaceutical machinery, presses automatic feed mechanism, food packaging machinery, glass machinery, ceramic machinery, tobacco machinery, filling machinery, printing machinery, electrical machinery, machining centers , automatic tool changer and other automated machinery.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Rotary Indexer market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Rotary Indexer in 2016.

In 2019, the global Rotary Indexer market size was US$ 559.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 675.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Rotary Indexer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Indexer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rotary Indexer market is segmented into

Heavy-duty Rotary Indexer

Light-load Rotary Indexer

Segment by Application, the Rotary Indexer market is segmented into

Automatic Assembly and Conveying Machinery

Pharmaceutical and Food Machinery

Automatic Tool Changer – Processing Machine

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rotary Indexer Market Share Analysis

Rotary Indexer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rotary Indexer product introduction, recent developments, Rotary Indexer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Weiss

DE-STA-CO

Sankyo

CDS

TanTzu

DEX

Handex

ZZ-ANTRIEBE

Camdex

GSD Cam

ENTRUST

CKD

Taktomat

SOPAP Automation

OGP

Colombo Filippetti

Kamoseiko

RNA

Shandong Hongbang

AUTOROTOR

Huachi Cam

Furuta

ITALPLANT

