Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rotary Friction Welding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotary Friction Welding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

Rotary Friction Welding — most popular type of friction welding and used for parts where at least one piece is rotationally-symmetrical such as tube or bar.

As the technology of Rotary Friction Welding Machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Rotary Friction Welding Machine market. The high-end rotary friction welding machine was mainly produced in Japan, Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rotary Friction Welding Market

In 2019, the global Rotary Friction Welding market size was US$ 186.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 200.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Rotary Friction Welding Scope and Market Size

Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Friction Welding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented into

Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding

Segment by Application, the Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented into

Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rotary Friction Welding Market Share Analysis

Rotary Friction Welding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rotary Friction Welding product introduction, recent developments, Rotary Friction Welding sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thompsom(KUKA)

MTI

H&B OMEGA Europa

Nitto Seiki

Izumi Machine

ETA

U-Jin Tech

Sakae Industries

Gatwick

YUAN YU

An Gen Machine

Jiangsu RCM Co.

