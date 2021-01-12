Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rotary Friction Welding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotary Friction Welding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.
Rotary Friction Welding — most popular type of friction welding and used for parts where at least one piece is rotationally-symmetrical such as tube or bar.
As the technology of Rotary Friction Welding Machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Rotary Friction Welding Machine market. The high-end rotary friction welding machine was mainly produced in Japan, Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rotary Friction Welding Market
In 2019, the global Rotary Friction Welding market size was US$ 186.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 200.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Rotary Friction Welding Scope and Market Size
Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Friction Welding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented into
Inertia Rotary Friction Welding
Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding
Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding
Segment by Application, the Rotary Friction Welding market is segmented into
Automotive Manufacturing
Cutting Tool Manufacturing
Aviation & Shipbuilding
Machine Components
Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts
Electric and Wiring Parts
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Rotary Friction Welding Market Share Analysis
Rotary Friction Welding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rotary Friction Welding product introduction, recent developments, Rotary Friction Welding sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Thompsom(KUKA)
MTI
H&B OMEGA Europa
Nitto Seiki
Izumi Machine
ETA
U-Jin Tech
Sakae Industries
Gatwick
YUAN YU
An Gen Machine
Jiangsu RCM Co.
