Global Rawinsonde Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rawinsonde market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rawinsonde market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radiosondes are battery-powered telemetry instrument packages that are carried into the atmosphere typically by a weather balloon; they measure altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both speed and direction), and cosmic ray readings at high altitudes.

Vaisala maintained absolute dominance in the global rawinsonde manufacturers ranking in 2018, accounted for about 46.37% of the market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rawinsonde Market

In 2019, the global Rawinsonde market size was US$ 104.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 178.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Rawinsonde Scope and Market Size

Rawinsonde market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Rawinsonde market is segmented into

With GRUAN Data Product

No GRUAN Data Product

The segment of with GRUAN data product hold the most proportion of the market, which accounts for about 87% market share.

Segment by Application, the Rawinsonde market is segmented into

Weather Stations

Military Agencies

Other

By application, weather stations is the largest segment, with market share of about 69% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rawinsonde Market Share Analysis

Rawinsonde market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

Vaisala

Lockheed Martin

Shanghai Changwang

Meteomodem

GRAW Radiosondes GmbH

Meteolabor

InterMet Systems

Meisei Electric

S S Trading

Jinyang Industrial

Yankee Environmental

