Global Pool Covers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Pool Covers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pool covers minimize evaporation from both outdoor and indoor pools. Covering a pool when it is not in use is the single most effective means of reducing pool heating costs

Outdoor pools gain heat from the sun, absorbing 75%–85% of the solar energy striking the pool surface. This is an important contribution to the pool’s heating needs. A pool cover will decrease the solar gain contribution to some extent, depending on what type you use. A transparent bubble cover may reduce pool solar energy absorption by 5%–15%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pool Covers Market

The global Pool Covers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Pool Covers Scope and Segment

Pool Covers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pool Covers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anchor Industries

Coverstar

Meyco Pool Covers

T Star Enterprises

Coverlon

LOOP-LOC

Ocea

Power Plastics

Kafko

Lacuna Pool Covers

NTI Global

CoverTech Industries

Sancell Pool Covers

Pool Fence Company

BOREE

Pool Covers Breakdown Data by Type

Solar pool covers

Solid pool covers

Mesh pool covers

Pool Covers Breakdown Data by Application

Commerical Pool

Residential Pool

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pool Covers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pool Covers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pool Covers Market Share Analysis

