Global Pneumatic Actuator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pneumatic Actuator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pneumatic Actuator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

Globally, the pneumatic actuator industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of pneumatic actuator is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipments. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their pneumatic actuators and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan and USA are remarkable in the global pneumatic actuator industry because of their market share and technology status of pneumatic actuator.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pneumatic Actuator Market

In 2019, the global Pneumatic Actuator market size was US$ 2430.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2288.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Pneumatic Actuator Scope and Market Size

Pneumatic Actuator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Actuator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pneumatic Actuator market is segmented into

Single-acting

Quarter-turn Actuator

Segment by Application, the Pneumatic Actuator market is segmented into

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pneumatic Actuator Market Share Analysis

Pneumatic Actuator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pneumatic Actuator product introduction, recent developments, Pneumatic Actuator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMC(JP)

Nihon KOSO(JP)

KOSAPLUS(KR)

SMS Industrial Control(TR)

Haitima(TW)

Rotex(IN)

Entech Controls(IN)

Drive(IN)

aira Euro automation(IN)

Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

Juhang(CN)

Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

Beier Control Valve(CN)

Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN)

