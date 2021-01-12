Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Outdoor Power Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Power Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Outdoor Power Equipment is the outdoor power products used in the Lawns, Gardens, grasses, hedges, etc. Outdoor Power Equipment includes many kinds of machineries and tools. Lawn Mower, Chainsaws and Trimmers & Blowers are important machineries.
Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of Outdoor Power Equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.
In 2019, the global Outdoor Power Equipment market size was US$ 18850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 23820 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Power Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented into
Lawn Mower
Chainsaws
Trimmers
Blowers
Segment by Application, the Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented into
Household
Commercial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Analysis
Outdoor Power Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Outdoor Power Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Outdoor Power Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Husqvarna
MTD
Toro
TTI
Stanley Black & Decker
Craftsman
Worx
MAT
Oregon
Snow Joe
McLane
Earthwise
