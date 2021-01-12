Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Outdoor Power Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Power Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Outdoor Power Equipment is the outdoor power products used in the Lawns, Gardens, grasses, hedges, etc. Outdoor Power Equipment includes many kinds of machineries and tools. Lawn Mower, Chainsaws and Trimmers & Blowers are important machineries.

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of Outdoor Power Equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Outdoor Power Equipment market size was US$ 18850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 23820 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Scope and Market Size

Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Power Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented into

Lawn Mower

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Blowers

Segment by Application, the Outdoor Power Equipment market is segmented into

Household

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Analysis

Outdoor Power Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Outdoor Power Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Outdoor Power Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Husqvarna

MTD

Toro

TTI

Stanley Black & Decker

Craftsman

Worx

MAT

Oregon

Snow Joe

McLane

Earthwise

