Global MVR Evaporator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global MVR Evaporator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with MVR Evaporator industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into MVR Evaporator industry, the current demand for MVR Evaporator product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MVR Evaporator Market

In 2019, the global MVR Evaporator market size was US$ 3175.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4162.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global MVR Evaporator Scope and Market Size

MVR Evaporator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MVR Evaporator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the MVR Evaporator market is segmented into

Multi-effect Evaporation

Vapor Recompression

Segment by Application, the MVR Evaporator market is segmented into

Sugar Plants

Milk and Juice Processing Plants

RO Reject Concentration

Brine Concentration

Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification

Car Wash Recycling

Borers Removal from Wash Down

Chemical Solution Concentrations

Generating Dry Effluent

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and MVR Evaporator Market Share Analysis

MVR Evaporator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, MVR Evaporator product introduction, recent developments, MVR Evaporator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GEA

Bucher

IDE

GE

Veolia

SPX

Caloris

ENCON Evaporators

John Brooks Company

ANDRITZ K.K

Cerogers

Aqua-Pure Ventures

Sunevap

Yixing Grand

Hecheng Pharmaceutical

OECH

Huafang Machinery

Saigeer

ZTHB

Crystal Energy

Jiangzhong Equipment

Turbovap

Xinde

Leke Thermal

