Global Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAV Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

A medium-altitude long-endurance UAV (MALE UAV) is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that operates at an altitude of between 10,000 and 30,000 feet (3,000–9,000 m) over prolonged periods of time, usually between 24 and 48 hours. Unmanned aerial vehicles are often referred to as drones that are employed without a human pilot onboard as aircraft structures. The advantage of using such devices in wartime is to avoid humiliation in the event of the aircraft being shot down and the pilot being captured.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Less Than 2000 KG

2000-5000 KG

More Than 5000 KG

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Military

Commercial

Government and Law Enforcement

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAV market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAV key manufacturers in this market include:

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Atomics

3D Robotics

Textron

DJI

Elbit Systems

Microdrones

Thales Group

SAAB

Lockheed Martin

Aerovironment

BAE Systems

Yuneec

Precisionhawk

Airbus

Boeing

ECA Group

Parrot

Turkish Aerospace Industries

