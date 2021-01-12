Global Material Handling Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Material Handling Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Material Handling Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Material handling machines is an engineering field that is centered on the design of equipment used for the handling of dry materials. Advanced bulk material handling systems feature integrated bulk storage (silos), conveying (mechanical or pneumatic), and discharge.
The total of top 15 companies do not occupy a share of more than 20%. This is a very decentralized market, which has certain regional restrictions and some certain capacity constraints make it very difficult for companies to occupy an absolute leading position among them.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Material Handling Machines Market
In 2019, the global Material Handling Machines market size was US$ 177.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 262.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Material Handling Machines Scope and Market Size
Material Handling Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Material Handling Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Material Handling Machines market is segmented into
Mobile Material Handling Machines
Crawler Material Handling Machines
Electric Material Handling Machines
Bucket Wheel Excavator
Stacker cum Reclaimer
Ship Loader and Unloader
Rope Shovel
Crawler Cranes
By type, mobile material handling machines account the largest proportion, accounting for 23.85% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Material Handling Machines market is segmented into
Ports and Terminals
Construction
Mining
Forestry & Agriculture
Others
Divided into four categories according to the application, of which construction account the largest proportion, accounting for 37.54% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Material Handling Machines Market Share Analysis
Material Handling Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Material Handling Machines product introduction, recent developments, Material Handling Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
TRF Limited (TATA Group)
Liebherr
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Terex Corporation
Techint
Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group
Sanyhi
Thyssenkrupp
L＆H Industrial
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH
IHI Transport Machinery
Yichao Technology
Elecon Engineering Company
Bevcon Wayors
