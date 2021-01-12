Global Magnetic Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A magnetic bearing is a bearing that supports a load using magnetic levitation. Magnetic bearings support moving parts without physical contact. For instance, they are able to levitate a rotating shaft and permit relative motion with very low friction and no mechanical wear. Magnetic bearings support the highest speeds of all kinds of bearing and have no maximum relative speed.
Magnetic bearing technology is becoming more and more important as an alternative to conventional bearing supports, and is used when the technical requirements can no longer be fulfilled by other bearing types. This especially applies to industrial machinery with very high rotational speeds and shaft weights of up to several tons.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties coupled with the Magnetic Bearings industry. In short supply to the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Magnetic Bearings industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Bearings Market
In 2019, the global Magnetic Bearings market size was US$ 3139.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5034.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Magnetic Bearings Scope and Market Size
Magnetic Bearings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Magnetic Bearings market is segmented into
Active Magnetic Bearing
Passive Magnetic Bearing
Hybrid Magnetic Bearing
Segment by Application, the Magnetic Bearings market is segmented into
Compressors
Turbines
Pumps
Motors
Generators
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Bearings Market Share Analysis
Magnetic Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SKF
Schaeffler
Dresser-rand
MECOS
Waukesha Bearings
LTi
Calnetix
Levitronix
Zeitlos
Jiuyishun
Nanjing CIGU
FG-AMB
Tianjin Emaging
