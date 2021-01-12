Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are YXLON International, Nikon Metrology and Nordson, which together account for 31.33% of revenues. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, at about 37.26 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market

In 2019, the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market size was US$ 874.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1211.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Scope and Market Size

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented into

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Segment by Application, the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented into

General Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Share Analysis

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems product introduction, recent developments, Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

YXLON International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

ZEISS

GE Measurement & Control

Anritsu Industrial Solutions

North Star Imaging

Ishida

Mettler-Toledo International

VJ Technologies

Sesotec GmbH

Aolong Group

Loma

VisiConsult

DanDong Huari

HEITEC PTS

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dylog

Meyer

Minebea Intec

Mesnac

