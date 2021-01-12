Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are YXLON International, Nikon Metrology and Nordson, which together account for 31.33% of revenues. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, at about 37.26 percent in 2019.
In 2019, the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market size was US$ 874.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1211.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented into
Digital Radiography (DR)
Computed Tomography (CT)
Segment by Application, the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented into
General Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Pharmaceutical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Share Analysis
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems product introduction, recent developments, Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
YXLON International
Nikon Metrology
Nordson
ZEISS
GE Measurement & Control
Anritsu Industrial Solutions
North Star Imaging
Ishida
Mettler-Toledo International
VJ Technologies
Sesotec GmbH
Aolong Group
Loma
VisiConsult
DanDong Huari
HEITEC PTS
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Dylog
Meyer
Minebea Intec
Mesnac
