Global HPLC Columns Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global HPLC Columns market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global HPLC Columns market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique in analytical chemistry used to separate, identify, and quantify each component in a mixture. It relies on pumps to pass a pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture through a column filled with a solid adsorbent material. Each component in the sample interacts slightly differently with the adsorbent material, causing different flow rates for the different components and leading to the separation of the components as they flow out of the column.
Agilent has a revenue market share of over 25% in North America region and Waters Corporation has a market share of more than 19% in 2019.
Global HPLC Columns Scope and Market Size
HPLC Columns market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HPLC Columns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the HPLC Columns market is segmented into
Reversed-Phase
Normal-Phase
Reversed-phase hold a comparatively larger revenue share in global market, which accounts for about 63.44% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the HPLC Columns market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Food Safety
Environmental Monitoring
Others
Pharmaceutical holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of about 37.44% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and HPLC Columns Market Share Analysis
HPLC Columns market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, HPLC Columns product introduction, recent developments, HPLC Columns sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Agilent
Waters Corporation Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
ThermoFisher
Danaher
Hamilton
Merck-Sigma
Bio-Rad
Restek
Dikma Technologies
Shepard
Idex
