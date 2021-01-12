Global Hot Runner Controller Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hot Runner Controller market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Runner Controller market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A controller is electronic technology used to control the hot runner temperature but also for motion control pressure, sequence control, mold cooling and other value-added intelligence activities. A hot runner controller can be sold with a hot runner system or as a standalone product and can control a Mold-Masters hot runner system or a competitor’s hot runner system.
Hot runner controller is a technology-intensive and high entry barrier industry. At present, in developed countries, the hot runner controller industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and Korea. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hot Runner Controller Market
In 2019, the global Hot Runner Controller market size was US$ 549.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 857.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Hot Runner Controller Scope and Market Size
Hot Runner Controller market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Runner Controller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hot Runner Controller market is segmented into
Hot Runner Temperature Controller
Hot Runner Sequence Timer Controller
Segment by Application, the Hot Runner Controller market is segmented into
Open Gate Hot Runner System
Valve Gate Hot Runner System
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hot Runner Controller Market Share Analysis
Hot Runner Controller market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hot Runner Controller product introduction, recent developments, Hot Runner Controller sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Yudo Group
Milacron
Barnes Group (Synventive)
Husky
Incoe
Seiki Corporation
EWIKON
Gunther
Gammaflux
HRS-Flow (INglass Spa)
Hasco
Mastip Technology
Hotsys
Meusburger (PSG)
Misumi (PCS Company)
Suzhou HTS Moulding
Shanghai ANRY Mold
Shanghai SURE Hot Runner Electrical
