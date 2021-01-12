Global High-Speed Disperser Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-Speed Disperser market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-Speed Disperser market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The high-speed disperser, previously called the high-speed dissolver, is a standard workhorse in the coatings industry. An economical and relatively simple piece of mixing equipment, its primary purpose is to incorporate powders into liquid and break down loose agglomerates to produce an acceptable level of dispersion prior to milling.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Netzsch, IKA and Primix Corporation, which accounted for 25.27%, 10.69% and 7.66% of revenues in 2019, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, reaching 30.56% in 2019.

In 2019, the global High-Speed Disperser market size was US$ 135.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 169.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

High-Speed Disperser market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Speed Disperser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Electromagnetic Speed-regulating

Frequency Control

Anti-Explosion Frequency Control

Others

By type, frequency control has the highest revenue share, reaching 41.5% in 2019.

Laboratory

Industrial

According to the application, the consumption proportion of the laboratory is the highest, reaching 53.21% in 2019.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

High-Speed Disperser market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-Speed Disperser product introduction, recent developments, High-Speed Disperser sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Netzsch

IKA

Primix Corporation

FLUKO

Ross

VMA-Getzmann

Max mixer

MorehouseCowles

Hockmeyer

Tonghui

Greaves

SIEHE Industry

Reynolds Industries

NanTong Hennly

Tipco Engineering

