In this report, the Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-pressure-centrifugal-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Centrifugal pumps are used to induce flow or raise a liquid from a low level to a high level. These pumps work on a very simple mechanism. A centrifugal pump converts rotational energy, often from a motor, to energy in a moving fluid. The report mainly focuses on high pressure centrifugal pump.
Major producers in this industry include Grundfos, KSB, ANDRITZ, etc., accounting for 12.02%, 9.11%, and 8.30% of revenue, respectively. By region, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share of revenue in 2019, at more than 37 percent.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market
In 2019, the global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market size was US$ 919.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1196.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Scope and Market Size
High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented into
Horizontal Pump
Vertical Pump
Vertical pumps accounted for the highest percentage of revenue by type, more than 58% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented into
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage
Water Treatment
Others
The market share of water treatment segment is about 26%, and the market share of chemical industry is about 24% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market Share Analysis
High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High Pressure Centrifugal Pump product introduction, recent developments, High Pressure Centrifugal Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Grundfos
KSB
ANDRITZ
Emerson
Gorman-Rupp Pumps
Xylem
Flowserve
Leo
SPX FLOW
Sulzer
Nanfang Pump
WILO
EAST Pump
CAPRARI SpA
Shanghai Kaiquan Pump
Lubi Industries LLP
Baiyun
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-pressure-centrifugal-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market
- Challenges to market growth for Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com