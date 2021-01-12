Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryer is a machine in which a continuous flow of wet materials is dried. Drying of the material occurs because of the direct contact between the material to be dried and the drying air that is blown through a layer of the product. The air velocity of the drying air is adjusted in such a way that the layer of product is maintained in a fluidised state.
The High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers consumption volume was 12194 Units in 2015 and is expected to reach 12552 Units in 2016 and 14745 Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (30.74%) in 2015, followed by the Europe and North America.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market
In 2019, the global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market size was US$ 777.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 839.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.
Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Scope and Market Size
High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented into
Static Fluid-bed Dryer
Vibrating Fluid-bed Dryers
Segment by Application, the High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market is segmented into
Food Industry
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry
Agriculture
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Share Analysis
High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers product introduction, recent developments, High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Andritz
Glatt
Fitzpatrick
Hazemag
Buhler
Carrier
GEA
Comessa
ThyssenKrupp
Metso
VIBRA SCHULTHEIS
Pnair
Tianli
Yehao
Jukai
Sanyi
Changyao
Taiweian
