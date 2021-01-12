Global Heavy Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Heavy Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heavy Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heavy equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations. They usually comprise five equipment systems: implement, traction, structure, power train, control and information. Heavy equipment functions through the mechanical advantage of a simple machine, the ratio between input force applied and force exerted is multiplied. Some equipment uses hydraulic drives as a primary source of motion.

The leading manufactures mainly are Caterpillar, John Deere, KOMATSU, CNH Industrial and Kubota. Caterpillar is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.07% in 2017. The next is John Deere and KOMATSU.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Heavy Equipment market size was US$ 481150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 611720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Heavy Equipment Scope and Market Size

Heavy Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Heavy Equipment market is segmented into

Excavators

Wheel Loaders

Bulldozers

Dump Truck

Others

Segment by Application, the Heavy Equipment market is segmented into

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Heavy Equipment Market Share Analysis

Heavy Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Heavy Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Heavy Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Caterpillar

John Deere

KOMATSU

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Hitachi

Volvo

Liebherr

Daimler

Doosan

SANY Group

JCB

Terex

Zoomlion

Liugong

Weichai

Sinotruk

