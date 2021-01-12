Global Heavy Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Heavy Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heavy Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Heavy equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations. They usually comprise five equipment systems: implement, traction, structure, power train, control and information. Heavy equipment functions through the mechanical advantage of a simple machine, the ratio between input force applied and force exerted is multiplied. Some equipment uses hydraulic drives as a primary source of motion.
The leading manufactures mainly are Caterpillar, John Deere, KOMATSU, CNH Industrial and Kubota. Caterpillar is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.07% in 2017. The next is John Deere and KOMATSU.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Heavy Equipment market size was US$ 481150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 611720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Heavy Equipment Scope and Market Size
Heavy Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Heavy Equipment market is segmented into
Excavators
Wheel Loaders
Bulldozers
Dump Truck
Others
Segment by Application, the Heavy Equipment market is segmented into
Construction
Mining
Agriculture
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Heavy Equipment Market Share Analysis
Heavy Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Heavy Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Heavy Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Caterpillar
John Deere
KOMATSU
CNH Industrial
Kubota
Hitachi
Volvo
Liebherr
Daimler
Doosan
SANY Group
JCB
Terex
Zoomlion
Liugong
Weichai
Sinotruk
