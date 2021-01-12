Global Grinding Wheels Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Grinding Wheels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grinding Wheels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Grinding Wheels market. A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines.
The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones.
Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe, Greater China and United States. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 1106.06 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 12.7% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market. APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grinding Wheels Market
In 2019, the global Grinding Wheels market size was US$ 4327.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5262 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Grinding Wheels Scope and Market Size
Grinding Wheels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Grinding Wheels market is segmented into
Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels
Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels
Other
Segment by Application, the Grinding Wheels market is segmented into
Transport Industry
Construction
Bearing & Machinery
Steel Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Grinding Wheels Market Share Analysis
Grinding Wheels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Grinding Wheels product introduction, recent developments, Grinding Wheels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Klingspor
3M
Mirka
Noritake
Saint-Gobain
Kure Grinding Wheel (JP)
Camel Grinding Wheels (Israel)
Tyrolit Group
SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)
DSA Products (England)
Andre Abrasive
DK Holdings (UK)
Elka (DE)
Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd (JP)
Northern Grinding Wheels
