Global Garage Door Opener Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Garage Door Opener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Garage Door Opener market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A garage door opener is a motorized device that opens and closes garage doors. Most are controlled by switches on the garage wall, as well as by remote controls carried by the owner.
The global Garage Door Opener industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 31.02% of total industry revenue in 2015, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, Hörmann, CAME, and Dalian Seaside among others.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Garage Door Opener Market
In 2019, the global Garage Door Opener market size was US$ 1152.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1307.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Garage Door Opener Scope and Market Size
Garage Door Opener market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garage Door Opener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Garage Door Opener market is segmented into
Belt Drive Openers
Chain Drive Openers
Screw Drive Openers
Others
Segment by Application, the Garage Door Opener market is segmented into
Home Garages
Underground & Collective Garages
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Garage Door Opener Market Share Analysis
Garage Door Opener market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Garage Door Opener product introduction, recent developments, Garage Door Opener sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chamberlain Group
Overhead Door
SOMMER Group
LiftLogix
Teckentrup
Marantec
Skylink
Hörmann
CAME
Dalian Seaside
Superlift
Raynon
Foresee
GTO Access Systems
ADH Guardian
Goalway Technology
Culmination Family Profession
DECKO
Baisheng Gate
Dalian Master Door
