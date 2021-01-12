Global Garage Door Opener Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Garage Door Opener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Garage Door Opener market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A garage door opener is a motorized device that opens and closes garage doors. Most are controlled by switches on the garage wall, as well as by remote controls carried by the owner.

The global Garage Door Opener industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 31.02% of total industry revenue in 2015, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, Hörmann, CAME, and Dalian Seaside among others.

In 2019, the global Garage Door Opener market size was US$ 1152.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1307.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Garage Door Opener market is segmented into

Belt Drive Openers

Chain Drive Openers

Screw Drive Openers

Others

Segment by Application, the Garage Door Opener market is segmented into

Home Garages

Underground & Collective Garages

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

SOMMER Group

LiftLogix

Teckentrup

Marantec

Skylink

Hörmann

CAME

Dalian Seaside

Superlift

Raynon

Foresee

GTO Access Systems

ADH Guardian

Goalway Technology

Culmination Family Profession

DECKO

Baisheng Gate

Dalian Master Door

